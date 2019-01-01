REAL ESTATE SERVICE ANNOUNCES THEIR LIST OF "BEST LGBTQ

RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES"

GayRealEstate.com Examined a Range of Factors to Identify the Areas Most Appealing to LGBTQ Retirees

Palm Springs, Calif. --- Feb.- , 2019 --- GayRealEstate.com, a service which connects buyers and sellers with compatible agents, recently announced their list of "Best LGBTQ Retirement Communities." The GayRealEstate.com team incorporated their wealth of knowledge, stemming from more than 25 years of pairing clients with compatible neighborhoods and communities, with further relevant data to identify some of the best places for LGBTQ retirement.

The senior population is rapidly growing. Today, there are three million LGBTQ people 55 years and older, according to Services and Advocacy for LGBT Elders (SAGE). With the increase in population comes a greater need to identify communities which will support the specific needs of LGBTQ retirees. Austin, Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Columbus, Salt Lake City and Dallas are some of the best places for LGBTQ seniors to retire, according to an analysis by U.S. News and World Report, which identified the areas based on cost of living, higher levels of acceptance and the presence of non-discrimination laws. Atlanta, Austin, Tampa, Salt Lake City and Columbus were also identified as some of the best LGBTQ retirement options by SeniorAdvice.

GayRealEstate.com analyzed this information with data from the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index, Gallup and their own records to rate the cities most favorable to LGBTQ retirees. The agency has identified Tampa, Austin, Columbus, Orlando and Atlanta as the best host cities for cost-efficient and supportive LGBTQ retirement communities.

In 2018, the agency facilitated the greatest number of real estate transactions in Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Albuquerque and Denver. GayRealEstate.com proudly supports the Gay and Lesbian Association of Retiring Persons (GLARP) and SAGE.

The GayRealEstate.com team works to identify the best LGBTQ-friendly cities and communities in each state and region of the country and cultivates relationships and deep networks in each, so as to provide their clients the support they need to find ideal residency. The service GayRealEstate.com provides is one of many that LGBTQ individuals can use to bypass the potential for anxiety, discrimination and inequitable treatment.

With more than 25 years of experience as the industry leader, GayRealEstate.com continually strives for the protections of all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identification, and will continue to advocate for the full and equal treatment of all individuals: in real estate markets and all areas of life.

GayRealEstate.com connects buyers and sellers with trustworthy gay, lesbian and gay-friendly real estate agents to remove potential discrimination from all real estate transactions. The GayRealEstate.com team maintains personal connections with reliable agents to ensure their clients are treated equitably and with respect. All agents are interviewed and investigated extensively and many have retained partnerships with GayRealEstate.com for decades. With more than 25 years of experience, GayRealEstate.com focuses on establishing reliable real estate connections with professionals who understand the unique needs and desires of the LGBTQ community.

For more information, visit: www.gayrealestate.com

