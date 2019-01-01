Why Graham and Pence are Liars and Hypocrites

EDITORIAL (04-26-19) --- Pete Buttigieg (Mayor Pete) is a Gay Christian who is running for President of the United States and the right wing is starting to get worried as he in now #3 in the poles. The fact that he is happily married to a man really gnaws at them, together with his outspokeness.

The Christian Right, i.e. Evangelicals, who have sold their moral soul to Donald Trump for political gain are certainly hypocrites when it comes to any moral issue, especially the issue of sex and love.

You probably have heard lots in the media about what hypocrites Franklin Graham and Mike Pence are. What is worse, and nobody has pointed out, is that they are LIARS and FRAUDS that do not even know their own religion.

First, the New Testament is the book of the Christians. Their God, the Creator of the Universe sent his Son to earth to save mankind. Even though the Christian Gospels and the New Testament in general were manipulated and edited by people (though allegedly inspired by God) the Son of God, i.e. Jesus of Nazareth, or God Himself i.e. the Holy Trinity did not have one single word to say about gay sex or human sexuality in general. Jesus was even kind to sex workers.

Now, if human sexuality was a big issue, if it was a concern to Christians, if it had anything to do with getting to the Christian heaven, certainly the New Testament would have addressed it. Jesus is SILENT. All four of the Gospels are silent.

The second reason they are liars is because Christian doctrine is that we do not go to hell because of our own individual sins. We go to hell because of Original Sin and we are "saved" by accepting Jesus as the Savior. In Christian doctrine a murderer can be saved, and even if he murders again, he can still be saved. Then they want to tell us we are going to hell because of who we love. This is such a lie, as "anyone" can be "saved", and before the Reformation you could be saved on your deathbed -- for the proper donation of course.

Catholics believe this too, but at least they tell you that "good works" are also needed. Apparently the Evangelicals can be the worst miserable lying monsters they want, but they know the secret handshake to get past the peraly gates. I would not bet on it.

The Old Testament is the Book of the Jewish People. Christians accept it -- somewhat -- because it sets the foundation for the coming of the Messiah. Christians proclaim that Jesus was the Messiah. The Jews are still waiting for the Messiah to show up in the first place. Christians are waiting for their Messiah to return and apparently plunge the world into the apocalypse. There has been a long line of Christian preachers claiming the imminent return of Jesus while stealing their followers property, committing adultery, sleeping with children and sometimes committing mass murder.

The reason people like Franklin Graham and Mike Pence are LIARS and Hypocrites is because they do not follow the Old Testament. Christians do not follow the Old Testament, for if they did, THEY WOULD BE JEWS.

The Old Testament has over 700 laws, rules and regulations for the Jewish People. Christians just like to pick out the few that are useful to them to attack Gays and otherwise control people. They just cherry pick a few things that they like.

Sure, they accept (but hardly follow) the Ten Commandments, but otherwise they ignore the laws of the Old Testament. They certainly ignore the teachings of Jesus.

If these Christians and their fellow travelers really want to follow the Old Testament they can start by not eating pork, lobster and crab. All these things are unclean just like their moral hypocrisy.

Not even the Jewish People can agree on exactly what laws and rules of the Old Testament MUST be followed which is why there are Reformed, Orthodox and Hasidic variations. If you go to Israel, you will come across even more

variations of belief.

Now, a Jewish Rabi might have some authority to talk about the Old Testament, but Franklin Graham and Mike Pence certainly do not. A Jewish Rabi though certainly could not set morals for Christians.

Pete Buttigieg is on solid biblical ground, while Franklin Graham and Mike Pence are liars in addition to being hypocrites kissing Donald Trumps ass. Members of covens would kiss the leader, as the Devil, under the devil's tail. That describes Graham and Pence.

by Dan F. Schramm, Key West, FL.

GayData.com Copyright © 2019 by GLINN Media Corporation, a division of Blue Planet Offices, Inc. Key West, FL 33040-4077