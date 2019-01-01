SINGER-SONGWRITER GABE LOPEZ RELEASES NEW DRAG MUSIC VIDEO "VIVIAN & VALERIE"

Los Angeles, CA --- Openly-gay singer-songwriter and producer Gabe Lopez, who has produced and written recent hits for Belinda Carlisle, New Kids On The Block, Key and other multi-platinum artists, has released his new music video “Vivian & Valerie,” featuring the YouTube stars Austin Burk and Patrick Broderick in drag. The song is from Lopez' latest album God Bless The Queens, which was released on Spectra Music Group and debuted in the iTunes Top 150. The Super 8-esque video - now on YouTube - features Burk and Broderick going through the process of transformation into drag as Vivian and Valerie, which is coupled with Lopez' ready-for-radio song.

"The song is about two best friends in Hollywood who love each other and are in love with each other,” says Lopez. “Jealousy and love interests interfere but ultimately the deep friendship prevails and shines through. For the look I wanted a Kate and Cindy of The B-52's vibe mixed with a little Ab Fab. I think Austin and Patrick brought so much life to the characters, who are actually based on two people I know. Basically, the video is two boys dressing up in drag to play two girls who are based on two boys."

Lopez produced and cowrote Belinda Carlisle's 2017 #1 World Music album Wilder Shores, her 2013 UK hit “Sun,” as well as three songs on the Top 5 New Kids On the Block albums 10 and Thankful. Lopez' recent single "California Blues" (feat. Belinda Carlisle), also on God Bless The Queens, debuted on the Top 100 iTunes new releases.

Lopez has also been a producer and writer for Joey McIntyre, Charice, James Brown, The Other Two on Comedy Central, SHINee, Tae Yang, VeriVery, DreamNote, American Idol finalists and international RaggaHop star Ms. Triniti. He has also been Carlisle's opening act for her 2014-2017 UK and US tours, playing venues such as Indigo At The O2, The Manchester Academy, The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, and The Fonda in Los Angeles.

Lopez is signed to a music publishing deal with Rondor Music/Universal. Before signing with Universal, Lopez placed two songs with the Godfather of Soul James Brown. Said Brown, "Mr. Lopez gets the funk. Mr. Lopez gives us hope for the future of music."

