Elmer J. Howard Wins Award in Best Shorts Film Competition

Phoenix, April 1, 2019 -- Elmer J. Howard of Thrive Productions has won the prestigious Award of Recognition from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The award was given for Elmer's based-on-real-events Gay short film "Loving Martin". "Loving Martin" is a melancholic tale of love and loss.

"'Loving Martin' is a real-life film. It doesn't steer away from the flaws of it's characters and paints life for what it is sometimes. Messy. Hard, painful, and messy. With some excellent performances within it's short length, this is a title I would recommend to a lot of my friends. A good well-rounded short film. No question about that." ~ ReelRomp

The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at www.BestShorts.net.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, "Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."

In winning a Best Shorts Award, Elmer J. Howard joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including former Disney Imagineer Eric Robinson for "The Hollow Moon," Keegan Connor Tracy for "The Girl/La Fille", and Oscar-winning production "Mr. Hublot" by Laurent Witz.

Watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCqNWVmd1_Y

For more information, visit Thrive Production's website at http://www.ThriveProductions.com and the "Loving Martin" website http://www.LovingMartin.com.

CONTACT:

Elmer J. Howard

Thrive Productions

800-886-4939

Elmer@ThriveProductions.com

