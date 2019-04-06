MSP GURU LLC -- SHARED PROFIT COMMITMENT for The Ali Forney Center - Bea Arthur Fund Housing for Homeless LGBTQ Youth

Atlanta, Georgia USA -- 6 April 2019 -- MSP GURU LLC, an LGBTQ owned company and global advisory service for the managed service provider (MSP), recruitment and staffing industry, commit to a shared profit program supporting the Bea Arthur Residence of the Ali Forney Center shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth in New York City.

Bea Arthur, a gay icon and Golden Girls television star, passed away in 2009. Arthur had been a great supporter of the charity, saying “These kids at the Ali Forney Center are literally dumped by their families because of the fact that they are lesbian, gay or transgender. This organization really is saving lives.”

Positive LGBTQ Community Impact

“The MSP GURU team of consultants are honored to support the Bea Arthur Residence and support Bea’s vision to help vulnerable LGBTQ kids,” David Ballew, Founder MSP GURU LLC.

About MSP GURU LLC

MSP GURU brings together the right and left brains of top creative and analytical industry leaders of talent acquisition. Our team provides independent advisory services for MSP solutions and technology to clients around the world. Our GURU team is industry veterans joining the gig economy to share their knowledge, deliver client success projects and therefore improve employment opportunities for all.

Contact:

David Ballew, Founder and Workforce GURU

t. 470.902.6088 dballew@protonmail.com

www.MSP-GURU.com

Photo Caption: David Ballew

