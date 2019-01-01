St. James Infirmary 20th Year Anniversary Gala on June 2

Throughout the tremendous and tumultuous times of the past twenty years, the fantastic team at St. James Infirmary has provided a truly outstanding level of service in our fight to improve public health through ensuring that the sex workers in our proud city of San Francisco have a safe and reliable environment to receive complementary and high quality healthcare in our peer-based community health clinic. To celebrate this momentous milestone and the countless lives that have been saved and will continue with your help, St. James Infirmary invites you to come and join us this 2nd of June for our annual gala at Terra Gallery, 6pm to 11pm, but this time we're pulling out all the stops to ensure that the 20th Anniversary Gala is the place to be as the hottest party throughout the entire city of San Francisco!

We're bringing the most extraordinary of experiences to SoMa, so dress up and get down in the most fabulous of fashions in San Francisco. The night will be graced with host Dale Johannes and the presences of a myriad of outstandingly talented artists and entertainers from throughout the Bay Area. From the always hilarious stand-up comic Marga Gomez of Netflix's Sense8 to the thunderous powerhouse voice of Lawrence Beamen of America's Got Talent fame to Broadway titan Jennifer Holliday of Dreamgirls and afterparty host Sister Roma with performance by Miicah Tron, this is the party of 2019 that nobody will want to miss.

With limited seating available, it's critical that you get your ticket and/or co-sponsorship before they run out! With the proceeds of the gala going toward the expansion of St. James Infirmary's resources, your support will allow our dedicated team to continue fighting for San Francisco's most in need and improve the standard of care that our participants receive. To learn more about St. James Infirmary, please visit our website:

stjamesinfirmary.org.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, please go to: stjamesinfirmary.ejoinme.org/tickets

