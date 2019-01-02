Sexy, Tense "Hurricane Aaron" Will Pitch Your Tent

COUNTRY ROAD FILMS, LLC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JAN. 2, 2019

Sexy, Tense “Hurricane Aaron” Will Pitch Your Tent

Gay-Themed Film “Hurricane Aaron” Completes Production, Prepares Film Festival Campaign

LIVE OAK, FL – JANUARY 2, 2019 – “Hurricane Aaron,” a psychosexual thriller about two homicidal incestuous brothers, has completed production, with preparations already underway for a 2019 film festival campaign. More information can be found at www.HurricaneAaron.com.

“Hurricane Aaron” evolves pride culture into another deadly sin, wrath, with the film's incestuous brothers, Cory and Aaron, each struggling with a painful shame stemming from their forbidden love. Their devolution into homicidal madness takes them both on a spree of rage--a deep anger with which many in the gay and trans communities feel, but all too often fail to address.

Writer/Director J.R. Howell (www.imdb.me/JRHowell) noted that the film's gay centric themes have largely been unexplored in queer cinema thus far: “The characters' personal journeys are allegorical of the psychological effects of the different manner in which each of us addresses our own private shames, the inner violences we do to ourselves, and the hurts we inflict on the ones we love.”

The film, which was shot on location in Florida, stars Michael Bonini, Carolyn Laws, Chad Darnell, and J.R. Howell. A premier date remains TBD.

