 [News Releases 2018 ]
[GLINN Gay News Distribution Service] [Home]

2017-2019 Article Index - GLINN Gay News Distribution

Please Visit our Sponsor
Business Cards into Luggage Tags
Bag-Tag.com

Turn Your Business Cards into Luggage Tags

2019 Index

02-19-19 -- REAL ESTATE SERVICE ANNOUNCES THEIR LIST OF "BEST LGBTQ RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES

01-02-19 -- Sexy, Tense "Hurricane Aaron" Will Pitch Your Tent

2018 Index

10-2-18 -- What should LGBTQ couples be aware of when buying a home together?

08-10-18 --- New Book Addresses Bias Against and Unique Needs of Gay/Bi Men Living with Prostate Cancer

04-18-2018 --- African-American Transgender Author Toni Newman Appointed Executive Director of St. James Infirmary in San Francisco

2017 Index

12-01-17 -- Heart Of A Woman Is Set To Screen At The Culver City Film Festival In December Top –Selling Transgender Memoir, Optioned To Film, To Premiere At Prestigious Film Festival

11-12-17- -LGBT Near-Death Experiencers Needed for Brief Online Survey as Part of New Study and Book

10-19-17 - SINGER-SONGWRITER GABE LOPEZ RELEASES NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO "LASSO"

06-26-2017 -- "The Diary Of A Movie Greaser" Supports Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre

05-30-2017- LGBTQ Authors Tour of Color Kicks Off Tour in Memphis on Saturday, June 17. Authors Toni Newman, Victor Yates, Armistead Burks and Craig Stewarts will kick off the LGBTQ Tour of Color at Memphis Tri-State Pride on Saturday, June 17, at the Crown Plaza Memphis Downtown, from 10 am - 1 pm. The moderator will be Victor Yates.

01-20-2017- Just Released - the Poetic Heart: A LGBT Socially Aware Artistic Collaboration


[Home]

GayData.com Copyright © 2019 by GLINN Media Corporation