African-American Transgender Author Toni Newman Appointed Executive Director of St. James Infirmary in San Francisco

Contact: Kayo Anderson

Email: kayo@kayoandersonmedia.com

Phone: (310)405-9839

San Francisco Peer Based Healthcare Provider Appoints New Member To Its Executive Team

Effective May 9th, 2018, Toni Newman will be taking over as the Executive Director for St. James Infirmary, www.stjamesinfirmary.org. St. James Infirmary is a peer-based occupational health and safety clinic located in San Francisco, CA, offering free, compassionate, and non-judgmental healthcare and social services for former and current sex industry workers. With the many challenges facing the aforementioned, including but not limited to political climate, homelessness, violence, and the overwhelming intricacies of the legal, public and social systems; St. James Infirmary Offers a non-biased alternative, providing individuals with culturally competent and non-judgmental services.

Currently serving as the Development Officer for Maitri Compassionate Care, www.maitrisf.org, Toni will bring years of experience and direct knowledge to St. James Infirmary. Toni is a 1985 graduate of Wake Forest University and current candidate for her Juris of Doctorate (JD). Toni previously served as the Interim Director of Development & Communications at the To Help Everyone Health and Wellness Center and as a Strategic Fundraiser, Volunteer Recruiter, and Legislative Aide for Equality California.

Additionally, Toni is a best selling author, noted for her memoir I Rise -The Transformation of Toni Newman released in 2011. The memoir has been featured in Ebony and Advocate magazines, and nominated for the prestigious Lambda Literary award. Most recently the memoir has been produced into a short film titled Heart of a Woman by Alton Demore and Keith Holland; the film has been and continues to be screened in film festivals across the globe.

"We are thrilled to have Toni Newman leading St. James Infirmary, as we approach such an important milestone in our organizational history - our 20 year anniversary in June 2019. Toni brings a wealth of experience to St. James Infirmary, specifically, many years of programmatic oversight and fierce fundraising skills. We can't wait to see how our organization thrives under her leadership, and are so excited for our future!"

- Johanna Breyer, Interim Executive Director; Co-Founder of St. James Infirmary, Interim ED of St. James Infirmary

Toni's work at Maitri Compassionate Care has been both paramount and humbling, helping to cultivate messaging and lasting awareness. Maitri provides compassionate residential care to men and women in need of hospice or 24-hour care and cultivates the deepest respect and love for life among its residents and caregivers. Maitri is the only AIDS-specific residential care facility in California focusing on the underserved community of those dying of or severely debilitated by AIDS.

Of the many components to Toni's work at Maitri, she has been instrumental in its annual fundraiser and gala Maitri Bliss which Toni has successfully been coordinating for the past 3 years. Before her leave, Toni will see Maitri off one last time with its Maitri Bliss 2018, to take place on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 featuring Jennifer Holliday, Frenchie Davis, Jonny Zywiciel, Jason Stuart and hosted by Dale Johannes. Maitri Bliss 2018 will be celebrating Maitri's 31 years of service and its first female Executive Director, Anne Gimbel.

“In Toni's almost three years as Development Manager, she has exceeded her expectations to raise more money each year at our Bliss Gala! Toni is a strong professional and knows development and organizational structure. She is an excellent choice to be the Executive Director at St. James Infirmary.”

- Anne Gimbel, ED of Maitri Compassionate Care

###

