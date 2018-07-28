New Book Addresses Bias Against and Unique Needs of Gay/Bi Men Living with Prostate Cancer

(New York, NY) Jul 28, 2018 – Harrington Park Press annoounces their latest book, Gay & Bisexual Men Living with Prostate Cancer (from Diagnosis to Recovery).

Like previous titles from the imprint, such as "Transgender Sex Work and Society" and "LGBTQ Hospice and Palliative Care," the book is one of the first of its kind–written specifically for the medical community treating gay and bi men with prostate cancer.

“Gay and Bisexual Men Living with Prostate Cancer” is the most current and comprehensive book on the subject published to date, incorporating the tremendous new developments in cancer treatment from the past ten years. There have been several books and articles written in the last decade aimed at gay men with prostate cancer. The first (coedited by Gerald Perlman who contributed Chapter 19 "Looking Back" to this book), "A Gay Man’s Guide to Prostate Cancer," came out in 2005.

A sequel was published under the title "What Every Gay Man Needs to Know about Prostate Cancer: The Essential Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery" in 2013. More recently, Gilad E. Amiel and colleagues wrote a chapter about gay men and prostate cancer in Cancer and the LGBT Community.

Medical science has conspicuously–and shamefully–been complicit in valuing straight white men above all others. Women, racial minorities, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning/queer (LGBTQ) communities are underrepresented in clinical trials, which limits our ability to identify their needs and to respond to them thoughtfully.

The LGBTQ community has been described as experiencing an “ignored epidemic” and characterized as a “growing and medically underserved population” in the area of cancer care.

In no disease is this inequality better encapsulated than in prostate cancer. Of the hundreds of thousands of studies devoted to prostate cancer, 88 small-scale efforts have focused on understanding the experiences of gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals with prostate cancer.

“Gay & Bisexual Men Living with Prostate Cancer” provides an overview of research and practice dealing with the specific needs of gay and bisexual men living with prostate cancer and features both cutting- edge research and powerful portraits of gay and bisexual men living with prostate cancer.

In Chapter 17, we hear from a man who wondered whether anyone was listening to him when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer as a 46-year-old single gay man. He recalls, "What about anal sex? Penetrative sex? Receptive sex? How will the absence of semen affect my orgasm? How can you reach orgasm with a flaccid penis? Will I still be a sexual man? Will I feel attractive to other men? These were all such personal questions interconnected with my identity, and I needed answers to reduce my anxiety, and yet I just couldn’t bring myself to ask them. I felt embarrassed revealing myself to this man and caught up in a heterosexist world, just as I always had."

If we are to make progress toward equality, we must listen to men like him and value his humanity as tenderly as we would his straight male counterpart. “Gay & Bisexual Men Living with Prostate Cancer” will be indispensable for health care, oncology, and mental health practitioners who seek to address their specific experiences and challenges. • Harrington Park Press, distributed by Columbia University Press, is an academic, scholarly, and professional book publisher based in New York City. It is devoted to emerging topics in LGBTQ diversity, equality, and inclusivity.