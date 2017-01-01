LGBTQ Authors Tour of Color Kicks Off Tour in Memphis on Saturday, June 17

The LGBTQ Tour of Color will kickoff the tour at the Memphis Tri-State Pride on Saturday, June 17, 10 am to 1 pm, at the Crowne Plaza Memphis Dowtown. The LGBTQ Tour of Color includes Authors Toni Newman, Victor Yates, Armistead Burks and Craig Stewart. They will be reading passages from their books with open forum to follow.

Craig "The Writer" Stewart, author of Words Never Spoken and One Thing for Certain, Two Things for Sure, memoir series contains enetrating commentary on drug addiction, incarceration, and transitioning from dating women to men. www.craigthewriterstewart.com

Victor Yates, 2016 Lambda Literary Award Winner for LGBT Debut Fiction, is the author of A Love Like Blood; Half Somali and Cuban, 17-year old Carsten Tynes, deals with the intricacies of sexuality, race, Americanism, syncretism, and migration under his dying father's abusive hand. www.victoryates.wordpress.com

Toni Newman, author of I Rise, the first African-American transgender memoir in the U.S., is the story of her transformation from an effeminate, conflicted male to a proud and educated transgendered woman. www.tonidnewman.com

A.D. Burks, author of Sex and Surrender: An Addict's Journey, graphically recounts his 12-year sexual addiction and how he finally reconciled his sexuality and spirituality. In the 4 STEPS: A Practical Guide to Breaking the Addictive Cycle, Burks provides a framework to break the addictive cycle and uncover the sources of pain which trigger addiction. www.the4stepsguide.com

GOALS of The LGBTQ Tour of Color:

– Prepare the future leaders of the current and next generation to be more knowledgeable and compassionate to the issues facing the LGBTQ community of color

– Educate attendees on how the intersections of race, religion, gender roles and sexuality affect the LGBTQ community and society

– Educate audience members about the transgender community

– Encourage attendees to lead authentic lives

– Deliver HIV awareness messaging that resonates beyond traditional Public Service Announcements

– Explain how undiagnosed cases of sex addiction are increasing HIV and STI rates

– Explain the signs and dangers of addiction

– Explore how The 4 STEPS can break the addictive cycle

– Address the stigma that the LGBTQ community of color faces within religious organizations

– Bridge the divide between intergenerational groups

– Empower current and future generations of the LGBTQ community of color to thrive and not just survive

To find out more about the LGBTQ Tour of Color or to book the authors, please email info@lgbtqtourofcolor.com or visit www.lgbtqtourofcolor.com.

