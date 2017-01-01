Heart Of A Woman Is Set To Screen At The Culver City Film Festival In December Top –Selling Transgender Memoir, Optioned To Film, To Premiere At Prestigious Film Festival

Culver City has long been a center for film and television, being home to Sony Pictures Entertainment and The NFL Network. Every year since 2014 the city hosts one of the industries most celebrated film festivals, serving as a mechanism for the procurement of top global distribution. The Culver City Film Festival celebrates top independent film from around the world, and this year, the festival will also celebrate the 100th year anniversary of Culver City.

Beginning on December 3rd and ending on December 11th the festival will screen over one hundred feature length and short films, including Heart of a Woman, at the Cinemark 18 & XD, located in The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center at 6081 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Directed by Keith Holland, Heart of a Woman is a dark and gripping drama based on the true story of African American writer, producer and advocate Toni Newman and her best-selling memoir I Rise: The Transformation of Toni Newman. Like the book, this “coming of age” film tells of how the lead character, played by Angelica Ross, transitions from being a man to living as a woman. As an educated college undergraduate, she was unable to secure respectable employment and was forced into a dark world of sex for hire that was made tolerable by the money, glamour and celebrities, but sharply punctuated by drug abuse and violence. She overcomes the many obstacles thrown her way and rises to a world of acceptance and love.

“The Memoir I Rise-The Transformation of Toni Newman and Heart of a Woman main purpose are to educate enlighten and entertain. We are all God’s children and everyone deserves love, acceptance and respect.”

Toni Newman – Executive Producer/Writer/Director

The film also stars Justin Berti, Rachel Sterling, “America’s Next Top Model” Isis King, E.P. McKnight, Jason Stuart and Alton Demore who also executive produced and co-wrote alongside Toni Newman.

Heart of a Woman is set to screen at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 6th; immediately following the screening, filmmakers and cast from Heart of a Woman will take part in a live Q&A with the audience. Tickets are now available on Eventbrite, This will be a sell out screening and it is highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

As the world continues to progress, it has been a breakthrough time for transgender people, particularly in America. The LGBT demographic is ever growing, as acceptance and pride bring more people into the light. It is a community of people fighting for their rights - all the way to the US Supreme Court, which recently ruled favorably on a transgender case. EQUALITY for all regardless of race, sex and gender; Heart of a Woman is a triumphant account that encompasses the many leaps and bounds in which we as a society have advanced.

*For more information and/or press credentials, please contact Kayo Anderson, kayo@kayoandersonmedia.com.

