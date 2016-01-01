Why JockMenLive.com, the "Facebook" for Muscle, registers a monthly growth of +108%

when Social Media Meets Live Cam - the next generation of Gay Adult Entertainment

How to bring innovation in the adult industry? A totally unique LiveCam " Social Media " Hookup / Dating and forum platform is registering an overwhelming success. It’s the next generation in Adut Entertainment, Social Media meeting Live Cam.

JockMenLive, the online community for bodybuilders, male athletes, jocks and their admirers, decided to offer community-driven environment to their free members where… they get paid to post! They can spend their JockBucks on a cam show with one of the over 250 models ready to flex their muscles in (and out) their posing trunks, custom made muscle pics & videos, tips and bodybuilding sponsorships.

In addition to this, members have their own profiles, can interact over Skype, communicate via news-feeds, or even broadcast their own shows for fun and profit. Coming next will be new dating and Hook-up Tools, allowing members and models to find Mr. Right, Mr. Right Now, or even arrange Live Muscle Worship sessions with some of the top names in the muscle world.

"From the inception of JockMenLive, we wanted to create a new kind of user experience", says JML lead, Shaun L, "Cam sites are ubiquitous, and sex is easy to come by online. What our members kept telling us is that they were looking for something more. The wanted 'relationship' , and to be part of something.. We surveyed them, asking them for specific suggestions, then we delivered. That’s how our platform became the next generation in Gay Adult Entertainment: a totally unique Live Cam " Social Media " Hookup / Dating and forum platform."

All started with a much-requested old-fashioned forum, where members could exchange pics, interact with models and with each other, and exchange information. According to Shaun L, "We were a little terrified, as there is little worse than an empty, inactive forum - but our members got busy making that space their own. That feature has been an overwhelming success."

The other most frequently requested feature was the ability to use Skype. "Skype has always been the enemy of normal cam sites. Models can easily be tempted off-site, and the losses can be staggering to a small company such as ours. But, we decided to listen to what our members were saying: Skype still provides the most intimate cam-to-cam, voice to voice experience, and our members really want intimacy." "The internet is an amazing tool", Shaun L continues, "but research has shown that it can also lead to social isolation. We want to use this media to allow people to come together. Our members were clear - they want our platform to increase their connectedness to other human beings. It's our goal to provide a fully realized Social Cam site for this Market, and then expand to new niche's over time. Once we make JockMenLive.com the Facebook of Muscle, we can do the same for any other fan group. We'll never be the Walmart of the Cam world, nor do we wish to be. We'd much rather be known for great concierge level service, unique products, and for really listening to our valued members." The idea to create a concierge service for their members proved to be successful, JockMenLive has been growing at an average rate of +108% per month. "Plus, our members are very loyal because they are treated as a community, not as consumers." JockMenLive.com is now bringing fans of the masculine male, everything they asked for - Live Cam with some of the most famous faces in the adult and bodybuilding world, forums, videos, facebook style profiles where members can upload photos, videos, interact using news-feeds, and leave reviews of any models anywhere.

To learn more about JockMenLive.com or to request more pictures, please contact press@jockmenlive.com

#gay #socialmedia #innovation #adult #bodybuilding

www.gaydata.com Copyright © 2016 by GLINN Media Corporation, a division of Blue Planet Offices, Inc. Key West, FL 33040-4077